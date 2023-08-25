Okanagan Relief Fund set up for those affected by wildfires

Photo: Central Okanagan Relief Fund

An Okanagan Relief Fund has been created in partnership by the West Kelowna Professional Firefighter Charitable Society, the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and the Lake Country Fire Department to aid those affected by wildfires.

The fund will act as a dedicated initiative aimed at providing essential support to individuals directly impacted by these fires and has been created for the sole purpose of assisting those in need.

"We understand that the aftermath of such a disaster can pose a significant financial burden, making it difficult to provide children and families with the necessary resources to pursue their interests and engage in extracurricular activities," said the fund in a statement.

"Therefore, we want to ensure funding to help mitigate financial barriers. Our mission is to extend a helping hand to the community members who find themselves in difficult circumstances due to the fires."

The response from the community has been significant and the Central Okanagan Relief Fund plans to redirect that overwhelming support towards those who need it most through these challenging times.

Businesses interested in joining forces with the Central Okanagan Relief Fund can make a meaningful impact in their community. If interested in joining the relief efforts, businesses can reach out to their local fire department's charitable society.

Individuals and families impacted by the fires are encouraged to seek assistance through the fund. You can seek support, or donate, here.