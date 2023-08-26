Looting reports slowly surface as evacuees return home

Rob Gibson

As evacuees return home after being forced to flee wildfire flames, a few are finding they have been looted.

Castanet has received tips about the North Glenmore area in particular, with one homeowner sharing doorbell camera footage of a looter failing to break into his evacuated home on Wednesday.

"That’s my crowbar... must have grabbed it from my backyard but saw the camera too late, ripped the camera out of the wall, and then bolted," said the resident.

Const. Mike Della-Paolera with the Kelowna RCMP says in this instance, they were called by the homeowner at 1:20 a.m. and responded immediately.

"A check of the door confirmed no entry was gained but there was damage to the door. Members conducted patrols but did not locate anyone. Officers remained in the area until Thursday morning."

Emily Kenzie also lives in the North Glenmore area and says she was devastated to see her home ransacked when she returned.

“Our side door was broken and will not close without the deadbolt, and our basement was pried open with a screwdriver that was bent and left behind,” she said.

The thieves stole electronics, clothes, jewelry and liquor.

“After spending a week evacuated from our home and not being able to sleep in our own beds, we found out that the police barricade just stopped us from going home, it didn’t stop people from breaking in.”

Kenzie says the family is just “heartsick.”

“Our homecoming was supposed to be celebratory, and now after this hellish week, it’s just the cherry on top in terms of stress. How could someone do that? Why our house?”

“Taking advantage of people who have been displaced from their homes is so wrong on so many levels. I don’t even wanna be in my house anymore," she continued.

At a news conference this earlier this week, Central Okanagan RCMP commander Supt. Kara Triance said officers have been diligent about security at roadblocks, but a few made it through.

"One individual was arrested and released on Union Road after they failed to observe the evacuation order on more than one occasion. Their vehicle was seized and criminal charges are pending," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Micheal Gauthier.

Triance admitted Wednesday that she expects to hear more reports of looting in the days following residents' return from evacuation.

"At this time, we don't have confirmed property crime reports. But I am not ignorant to the fact that there will be some that will come as people return to their properties," she said.

The police are urging evacuees who have surveillance cameras to report suspicious persons by calling 911.