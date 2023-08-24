UBC Okanagan students struggling to find accomodations

Photo: UBC Okanagan

UBC Okanagan students are struggling to find accommodation, as the school year approaches.

In a press release issued Thursday afternoon, UBC Okanagan said that given the number of evacuated residents who are living in temporary accommodations around the Valley, students arriving in town are having a hard time finding their own housing.

“There is always a housing crunch in the Okanagan but the recent wildfire situation has intensified the problem,” said UBCO’s Associate Vice-President of Students Dale Mullings.

“These past few days have created unexpected challenges for us all. We have been overwhelmed with requests from our community members asking how they can help. We can’t thank our community enough.”

The university is reaching out to the community, asking residents who have spare rooms or vacant suites to open their doors for temporary student accommodation.

Those interested can list their space on Places4Students, on online page where landlords can connect with students.

“Places4student is the perfect venue to list any accommodation you might have that might temporarily help an incoming student,” Mullings said.

“Some of UBC Okanagan’s students are displaced due to the current evacuation orders and wildfire situation in the Okanagan. If you have a spare bedroom or suite and wouldn’t mind having a student stay for a short period, please visit the site and consider listing your space.”

UBC Okanagan has 10 student residences on campus that can house more than 2,100 people. They plan to build more residences in the near future, but Mullings notes it's not enough to house the rapidly growing campus community.

Another way the public can help out students is by contributing to UBC Okanagan’s Student Emergency Assistance Fund. The fund was created this week to raise funds for students impacted by the wildfire. More than 700 students have expressed a need for financial assistance and more than $70,000 has been raised so far.