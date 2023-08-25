Thank a firefighter, sign a banner in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Here's your chance to join thousands of local residents and show firefighters just how much you appreciate the work they have done fighting back fires across the Central Okanagan.

Orchard Park Mall, the Central Okanagan Food Bank and Stingray radio stations (K96.3 and Country 100.7) have teamed up to produce three "thank you" banners.

The banners will be on display for people to sign Saturday at Orchard Park.

There will be one banner for each of the three local fire departments, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Lake Country.

The food bank will also be there collecting money that will go exclusively toward those families impacted by the fires.

Each dollar donated works out to $4 for the food bank.

The banners will be presented to each fire hall once the current situation calms down.