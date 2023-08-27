Trinity Tools to build houses in El Salvador, need donations

Members of Trinity Church are planning a trip to El Salvador to build houses for families who are still feeling the impacts of the 2001 earthquake that destroyed over 100,000 homes when it rocked the country 22 years ago.

“El Salvador is a poverty-stricken, crime-ridden country and Shelter Canada gives them hope," said Lloyd Tower of Trinity Tools.

"So they go down there, they interview the families, and see who’s in most need of a home and they make a list and then have teams go down and build alongside these families to build them a new home."

Having been down a number of times with their church group, Trinity Tools, the Tower family says the country's living conditions are far from ideal.

“The homes that they have, that we are replacing, are pieces of scrap metal that they have found and put together as best as they can," said Sandy Tower.

"Oftentimes they’re just leaned up against something, it’s not like they’re even bolted together or anything. There are cracked ceilings with holes in metal. Literally, that’s what they’re living in.

"So this is a structure that’s put together and bolted together and then has a concrete floor when we leave,” she added, referring to a small-scale structure built here in Kelowna as a visual representation.

“They didn’t have safety in the homes they’re living in, right? There’s no locked doors, there’s no locked windows, and they’re trying to work but having to leave their kids with a neighbour or something … The houses we are providing are locked and do give them an opportunity to have the belongings that they do have behind locked doors, so that’s a big, big deal for them.”

Their goal is to raise enough money to build 30 new homes for families in need.

“We’ve built a smaller scale model of the house we are going to build there. It’s the closest replica we can get to exactly what a house would look like there, so the shape, size, everything is just cut down,” said Lloyd.

“And the way the panels would be put on the house is exactly the same, so the idea here is to donate enough for a panel — a panel might be $200. Once it’s donated, people can help us put that panel on the house the same way we would put it on in El Salvador… Hopefully, as the day goes we build a whole house and then we start over again.”

The Trinity Tools team will be heading to El Salvador on Oct. 11 to build more houses, and you can get involved by donating at Shelter Helps.