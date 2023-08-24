Sikh temple in Fraser Valley trucks in food and supplies for those affected by wildfires

Photo: Wayne Moore Some of the donations from the Abbotsford Sikh temple

"It's in our blood."

That's how Ricky Dhaliwal describes a decision to help people affected by wildfires in the Central Okanagan all the way from the Fraser Valley.

Dhaliwal and a group of friends arrived at the Central Okanagan Food Bank Thursday morning armed with food and supplies for those needing help.

The group represented the Sikh temple in Abbotsford.

With the help of the temple, and with trucking, he said they were able to raise about $25,000.

"We have eight skids of water, skids of Gatorade, skids of diapers, macaroni and cheese boxes, granola bars and assorted items," he said.

"Whatever was on the list, we did our best to get it."

"It's a time of need. Our Guru's have taught us to pray to God, earn an honest living and give back. It's in our blood."

Dhaliwal says city councillor Mohini Singh reached out and asked if they could bring up a pickup truck load for the cause.

"We decided to do a 53-footer."

The donation will help the food bank as it moves into the second phase of the wildfire recovery effort.

"When the evacuation order is taken away, a lot of people are going to be going into their homes and everything in their fridge and everything in their freezer is spoiled. There are alerts going out saying you cannot keep that food," said food bank CEO Trevor Moss.

"Outside the emergency response we have been doing, now we are switching to the bigger hampers you would need with a cooking facility."

Moss says items such a diapers are invaluable for the 300 moms the food bank sees every month who need stuff for the restart.

He says donations such as this from organizations outside the area warms the heart.

"It is so touching and I've shared with this group already...it amazes me in the middle of a crisis when people are hurting and at their lowest that other people from outside communities are willing to come in.

"We have seen this numerous times right now and I'll tell you, it's touching. I want everyone to know that this is making a huge difference."