Kelowna teacher appears in court on child luring charge

Photo: Contributed Jeffrey Allan Jennens, a Kelowna teacher, is charged with child luring.

A Kelowna teacher charged with child luring made his first court appearance this week.

Jeffrey Allan Jennens was charged on Aug. 18 with one count of telecommunicating with a minor to commit an offense. He appeared in court for the first time on Aug. 21 with a return date now set for Sept. 18 in Kelowna to consult legal counsel.

Court documents say the charges relate to an incident on May 13.

A news release this week from the Kelowna RCMP says they were made aware of allegations of “inappropriate communication” from a teacher to a student in May 2023.

After a review of the information by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit, the teacher was arrested and placed on a number of conditions pending further investigation.

Castanet has learned that Jennens was removed from the classroom in May 2023 when the allegations became known. He was previously a teacher at Rutland Senior Secondary.

Rumours have swirled about Jennens in the Rutland Senior Secondary community since he was removed from his teaching post.

“We have known about this for a while now but we were all surprised that action was taken,” said a RSS student in an email to Castanet this week.

Screenshots of an alleged text message conversation between Jennens and a student have spread through the student body, but Castanet has been unable to verify their authenticity. More details will come out as a part of the criminal case.