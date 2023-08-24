All Kelowna evacuation orders have been rescinded Thursday afternoon

Photo: Colin Dacre An evacuation line in West Kelowna on Sunday.

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m

All evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna have now been rescinded.

The Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Operations Centre announced just after 4 p.m. that all evacuees within Kelowna can now return home. These properties remain under an evacuation alert, which means residents should still be prepared to leave if conditions change.

But earlier Thursday, the BC Wildfire Service classified the Kelowna and Lake Country fires as "held," meaning they're not expected to grow beyond predetermined boundaries. The McDougall Creek fire on the west side of Okanagan Lake remains out of control.

"Current Evacuation Orders and Alerts for Lake Country and West Kelowna, Westbank First Nations and RDCO remain in place, including residents on Bancroft Road in RDCO Electoral Area West, who were mistakenly included in the previous release," the regional district said.

Residents of the southern end of Finch Road who are now allowed to return home, must access their neighbourhood from the south, through the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood. The EOC says these residents can only access their homes during daylight hours.

A full map of current evacuation orders and alerts can be found here.

ORIGINAL: 2:30 p.m.

A number of Kelowna residents can now return home.

The Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Operations Centre announced Thursday afternoon that a number of homes in the McKinley Landing and Finch Road areas have been downgraded from an evacuation order to alert.

Residents on the following roads can now return home:

North of SHAYLER RD

ARTHUR CRT

ARTHUR RD

BENNETT RD

DEWDNEY RD

DRAKE RD

DUBBIN RD

FINCH RD

GLENMORE RD (inclusive of 1080 & 3850)

GLENMORE RD N

HENKEL RD

HILLTOWN RD

KATHLER RD

KERR RD

MCKINLEY RD

MILLARD CRT E

MILLARD CRT W

MILLARD PL

PALY RD

SHAYLER CRT

SHAYLER CT

SHAYLER PL

SHAYLER RD

SNOWSELL ST

SNOWSELL ST N

1940 UNION RD

The EOC says Glenmore Road has been reopened for the return home, but Finch Road residents must access their homes during daylight hours from the south, through the end of Wild Rose Road in the McKinley Landing neighbourhood.

A map of the current evacuation zones can be found here.

The BC Wildfire Service announced Thursday morning that both wildfires burning in Kelowna and Lake Country are now classified as “held,” and Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting said he expects all evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna to be lifted by the end of the day.

It's not clear at this time if evacuees in Lake Country should expect to return home today as well.

In a press release, the Central Okanagan Regional District Emergency Operations Centre reminded evacuees they cannot return home until the evacuation order is lifted for their particular address.

“Today’s the day we get people in the City of Kelowna home, but in a safe, phased and orderly way,” said Whiting in a press release.

“It is important that residents watch for more information throughout the day at cordemergency.ca on when their specific neighbourhood is ready for safe return.”

Castanet will update this story with more information as evacuation orders are lifted.

In a press release, Cpl. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP asked the public for continued patience as evacuation orders are lifted slowly throughout the afternoon.

“RCMP officers will remain in designated areas to maintain order and assist as necessary and kindly ask that our community be respectful and give space to those returning home for the first time since their evacuation,” Cpl. Gauthier said.

The regional district is also reminding residents that parks, including Stephens Coyote Ridge Regional Park and the North Glenmore Dog Park, and other natural areas within the fire area will be closed for some time due to danger trees that have been weakened by the fire and other hazards.