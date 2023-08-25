Cost of downtown Kelowna pedestrian overpass skyrockets to $12.1M

Photo: City of Kelowna

The City of Kelowna plans to use a portion of the Growing Communities Fund to construct a pedestrian overpass connecting the Central Green development with downtown.

Construction of an overpass crossing Highway 97 at Bertram was a condition placed on the city by the Ministry of Transportation for its approval of the Central Green project.

The city originally set aside $5.5 million for the project in 2021, however construction cost inflation has pushed the estimated cost to $12.1 million.

A staff report for Monday's council meeting indicates the city did conduct an independent, third-party cost evaluation to ensure it aligned with industry standards and provided good value for the taxpayer.

"The price variance was less than five per cent, within industry norms," the report stated.

Current project funding is $4.4 million.

"To address the funding shortfall it is proposed to reallocate $500,000 of surpluses from within the transportation capital cost centre and allocate $7.2 million from the provincial Growing Communities Funds," the report further indicated.

"These allocations avoid any net impact on taxation."

The city received $26.228 million from the Growing Communities Fund, monies designed to address each communities unique infrastructure demands such as recreation facilities, parks, water treatment plants and other community infrastructure projects.

About half of that fund is being earmarked to help pay down the debt of a proposed new Parkinson Rec Centre.

Rising costs a year ago prompted the city to put a pause on the overpass project in hopes prices would stabilize or come down in a year.

Bids on a tender put out in late 2021 came in more than double the budgeted $5.5 million, which prompted the project to be put on hold until now.