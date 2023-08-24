Lake Country fire 'held,' but no word on when evacuees can return

Photo: Nancy Fair A helicopter flies above Lake Country Friday.

While all evacuation orders within the City of Kelowna are expected to be lifted by the end of the day, it's not clear what the future holds for evacuees in Lake Country.

During a press conference Thursday morning, BC Wildfire Service incident commander Brad Litke announced both wildfires burning in Kelowna and Lake Country have now been classified as “held,” meaning they're not expected to grow beyond predetermined boundaries.

As a result, Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting said he's hopeful all evacuation orders in Kelowna will be lifted by the end of the day.

But Lake Country fire chief Darren Lee did not attend Thursday's press conference, and little was said about the timeline of lifting evacuation orders in the district now that the fire has been held.

Several Lake Country residents have reached out to Castanet, expressing concerns about where things stand in the district.

"It is very frustrating for Lake Country evacuees," one Castanet reader said in an email. "For the second briefing in a row, the Lake Country Fire Chief nor any representative from the District of Lake Country was present to provide an update."

Following Thursday's press conference, Lake Country mayor Blair Ireland told Castanet they're “working extremely hard to get those orders lifted.”

“I just spoke to the fire chief, and he's hoping to get most people back as quickly as possible,” Ireland said. “We're not going to get everybody back, there's still active fire in a couple of places.

“The team at the district and the fire chief are working really hard to get people back into their homes .. we don't want anybody to be out of their homes for any longer than they have to be.”

Just after noon on Thursday, a member of the Central Okanagan Regional District's Emergency Operations Centre said they have no updates to provide with regards to lifting any evacuation orders in Lake Country. She added they likely wouldn't have any further information about a possible timeline for “at least a few hours.”

Some evacuation orders in Lake Country were lifted Wednesday afternoon, but many homes remain evacuated Thursday. A map of all the evacuation zones in the Central Okanagan can be found here.

Three homes are believed to have been burned by the wildfire in Lake Country, which was sparked last Friday morning.