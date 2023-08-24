Kelowna man charged in domestic-dispute killing, released on bail

Photo: File photo - Brendan Kergin

A Kelowna man has been charged in the killing of a woman in Rutland Monday night, but he's already been released on bail.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Brandon Davina was charged with manslaughter on Tuesday for the killing of Brianna Jankauskas.

The Kelowna RCMP said Tuesday that the killing stemmed from a late-night domestic dispute on the 300 block of Hardie Road. Jankauskas was found by police with life-threatening injuries, and she did not survive.

Court documents show Davina appeared in court for a bail hearing Wednesday afternoon, where Judge Andrew Tam granted his bail. While no deposit was required for his release, a “surety” agreed to pay $25,000 if Davina fails to abide by his bail conditions.

Davina was already facing domestic assault charges against a different woman when he was arrested Monday night.

He faces separate charges for allegedly assaulting a woman with a weapon and breaking her phone, stemming from a Feb. 15, 2022 incident. The charges are designated as a “K-file,” which indicates an incident involving intimate partner violence.

Davina is scheduled to next appear in court on the two matters on Sept. 7.

He has a previous criminal record that includes a theft under $5,000 conviction from 2009 and a break and enter conviction from 2004. Both incidents occurred in Grand Forks.