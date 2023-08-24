Daytime flights resuming at Kelowna's airport

Photo: YLW / Twiiter

Kelowna’s airport is starting to see some arriving and departing flights during the day.

The airport says the restrictions to airspace surrounding the airport in place since Aug. 18 have been reduced to allow operations of both aerial firefighting support on the westside of Okanagan Lake and operations of flights at Kelowna International Airport.

While this will allow more flights to operate, there are still several restrictions to the airspace that could impact arrivals and departures.

“Flight schedules will depend on the airline and technology of each individual aircraft,” said YLW in a news release. “The airport continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada and Transport Canada, to further increase access to airspace and improve our airline partners ability to arrive and depart from YLW.”

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about the status of their flight. As YLW resumes regular operations, shops and restaurants may operate at limited hours.

Since Monday, the Transport Canada had only been allowing flights to depart and land in an overnight window when firefighting aircraft were grounded.