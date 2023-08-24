Show your appreciation for the firefighters at Red Bird Brewing

Photo: Red Bird Brewing

Red Bird Brewing is giving locals an opportunity to show their appreciation and support for all the firefighters battling the wildfires in the Okanagan.

Content creator Evan Porter tells Castanet he felt helpless watching the McDougall Creek wildfire burn through parts of the valley, urging him to do something positive for all the brave men and women working around the clock.

“This hits close to home for me because in 2016 I lost my home and I lost everything I had in the Fort McMurray wildfire, so I know what it feels like to lose everything and I know what it feels like to be in that state of limbo where you don’t know if your house is there or not," said Porter.

"If I was out there I would want to know that the citizens of the city appreciate what we’re trying to do. I think a lot of people feel more of a sense of purpose when they feel like what they’re doing is being appreciated by a lot of people, so what I wanted to do was capture that appreciation and that positivity in a video so that we can show those workers putting their lives on the line for us, so I reached out to Red Bird Brewing.”

The plan is for people to come down to Red Bird Brewing with friends, family and signs to create a compilation video of appreciation.

Anyone who wants a chance to say thank you or to send a heartfelt message to all the firefighters can do so at Red Bird on Thursday, August 24, starting at 4 p.m.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be a big turn out this evening. We want everyone to show up. We want people to make signs, you know? Bring your family, bring your kids, bring your friends, and let’s just show these people how much we really appreciate them. I want to capture heartfelt positivity and to show them that this community backs them up. I think this will help show the true colours of the city.”