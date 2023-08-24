Update on Central Okanagan wildfire situation due at 10 a.m.

Photo: Tina Pomponio Helicopters active over Shannon Lake

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations is holding another update on the wildfire situation at 10 a.m.

The news conference is somewhat unexpected, after it was announced at Wednesday’s briefing that it would be its last for the time being.

It was another quiet night on the fire lines at all three fires burning in the region. On Wednesday, some evacuation orders were lifted in West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Officials have said they are working as quickly as possible to lift evacuation orders now that damage assessments are complete.

Castanet will carry the news conference live in this story.

It is expected that the BC Wildfire Service and local fire chiefs will be in attendance.