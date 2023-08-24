Good Samaritans rally to help save emu who escaped capture during evacuation

Bea the emu and the rest of the animals at Happy Hooves Animal Sanctuary in Kelowna are doing well after a hectic evacuation.

"She was the last one that we couldn't (corral), we tried for a couple of days to get her out of there. We evacuated everybody else except the emu. She just kept evading us," says Tristen Hay, owner of Happy Hooves.

Like thousands of others, Hay and her family were forced to evacuate their property near Robert Lake across from the Glenmore Landfill. They managed to get out safely, and after making a couple of trips, they got the other animals out. But Bea the emu was just too fast.

"We ended up having to leave her and then just chatting with a friend of mine, she managed to find a hauler that volunteered his time to come out. But we still had to try to get her corralled into a smaller space to get her into the trailer," Hay says.

That's when the call went out on the phone and social media, "we need bodies to sort of form a line, within about an hour and a half, I ended up having about 30 people all say they would help move an emu. I was just surprised at how many people stepped up," said Hay.

The volunteers formed a line and they managed to get Bea into the trailer and she is now safe and sound. Hay says they are still on evacuation alert and she hopes to be back on the farm sooner rather than later because her animals are spread across the region and getting antsy.

"Our goats are having a heck of a time where they are they keep escaping, so we might have to try to bring them back a bit sooner. But our trailer broke. So that's the other problem we're sort of stuck, you know, having to get other people to help us trailer our animals back home because our trailer died on the way home from the first round of evacuations," said Hay.