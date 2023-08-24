Kelowna residents thank firefighters for their efforts

As wildfires continue to burn in the Central Okanagan, firefighters have been working tirelessly around the clock to protect homes.

With a number of people starting to return home from evacuation, there is a feeling of gratitude in the air, and residents are eager to give thanks to those risking their lives for the betterment of the community.

When Castanet hit the street to talk to people about the fires, several residents walking downtown took the time to stop and give thanks on camera.

"We just want to thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts for the endurance, the hard work, I mean you save lives, you've saved structures, you guys are absolutely true heroes," said one local.

"We have always respected and loved the firefighters, but this takes it to a whole new level. We are blessed to have you be a part of our community. Thank you."

Firefighters in the valley continue to battle wildfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Have an opinion? Send it to [email protected]