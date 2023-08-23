Stay off Okanagan Lake between Fintry and the Bennett Bridge: RCMP

Photo: Rob Gibson/file

Kelowna RCMP are once again reaching out to boaters to stay away from the centre of Okanagan Lake.

Police are suggesting boaters who wish to enjoy a day on the water to do so south of the William R. Bennett bridge or north of Fintry Provincial Park.

"Until such a time that firefighting aircraft are no longer actively conducting operations and designated areas along the lake are under evacuation order, boaters are being directed to stay off the water between the bridge and Fintry Provincial Park," said Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

"Firefighting aircraft can deploy at any moment and, as such, it is crucial we keep this area open for their immediate access and without interference from private pleasure crafts and vessels."

Gauthier says people seen within the firefighting perimeter can expect enforcement from the RCMP or other agencies.