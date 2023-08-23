Canada Post resumes service in some parts of the province after fires

Photo: CTV News

Canada Post has resumed service in much of the Okanagan Wednesday after heavy smoke, poor air quality and fire danger forced a red alert — a full halt to delivery service.

As of Wednesday, service has now returned to normal in Kaleden, Keremeos, Okanagan Falls, Osoyoos, Princeton, Summerland, Oliver and Peachland.

Penticton remains on red alert for the time being while West Kelowna, Prince George, Kelowna, Kamloops Chase and, Lake Country have all been downgraded to a yellow alert status.

"A red alert means we are suspending delivery and not sending our delivery agents out or we are recalling them. A yellow alert indicates we are going to do our best to deliver, but there may be delays," says Canada Post spokesperson Lisa Liu.

Wildfires and evacuation orders have been affecting mail delivery across much of the Interior since August 18, 2023, "where delivery is not possible, all mail and parcels are being held securely. The safety of our employees is our number one priority," says Liu.



If customers have questions regarding mail delivery, they can contact Canada Post’s Customer Service team online or by telephone at 1-866-607-6301 (TTY: 1-800-267-2797).