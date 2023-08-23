Kelowna to contemplate extending Alternative Approval Process

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Rec Centre

Kelowna city council will be asked to extend the process underway concerning the borrowing of $241 million for recreation initiatives across the city.

The Alternative Approval Process underway at the present time is seeking voter assent to borrow the funds to construct a new Parkinson Rec Centre as well as two activity centres and make improvements to Rutland sports fields.

"Recognizing the extraordinary impact of these wildfires on our community we feel it is prudent to recommend an extension to the existing AAP deadline to ensure Kelowna residents have the appropriate time to make an informed decision on this important matter," says city clerk Stephen Fleming.

It is being recommended council approve extending the deadline to Oct. 13. The present deadline for residents to submit objections to the borrowing initiative is Sept. 15.

AAP forms are available online, at city hall, the Parkinson Rec Centre and library branches in Rutland and the Mission.

A final information session will be held Sept. 6 at the Parkinson Rec Centre from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.