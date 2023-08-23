Some evacuation orders lifted in Lake Country

Photo: Colin Dacre An evacuation line in West Kelowna on Sunday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted some evacuation orders in Lake Country.

Residents of a number properties in the Camp Road and Tyndall Road areas as well as a few other streets can now return home. A full list of addresses impacted by the latest update is here. An interactive map of evacuation areas is here.

These properties that were on evacuation order are now on alert and must remain ready to leave on short notice.

Emergency officials have said they expect some orders to also be lifted in West Kelowna and Kelowna Wednesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as changes are made to evacuation zones.