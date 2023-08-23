More evacuation orders lifted in West Kelowna, Lake Country

UPDATE 7 p.m.
Some West Kelowna residents will be able to go home this evening as some evacuation zones ease around the McDougall Creek fire.
The following properties are now no longer on evacuation order and are on alert.
Horizon Drive
All properties at:
- 2210
- 2149
- 2155
- 2182
- 2232
South of Shannon Lake Road and Alexandria Way
- Properties from 2890 through 2972 Shannon Lake Road
All properties at:
- 2735 Shannon Lake Road
- 2649 Shannon Lake Road
- 1850 Shannon Lake Road
- 2025 Shannon Lake Road
All properties along:
- Alexandria Way
All properties along:
- Moore Drive
- Shawna Court
- Helgason Drive
- Golf Course Drive
- Shannon View Drive
- Cornerstone Drive
- Hedgestone Drive
An interactive map of evacuation zones in the Central Okanagan is here (the map has not yet been updated at time of publishing).
ORIGINAL 2:40 p.m.
Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted some evacuation orders in Lake Country.
Residents of a number properties in the Camp Road and Tyndall Road areas as well as a few other streets can now return home. A full list of addresses impacted by the latest update is here. An interactive map of evacuation areas is here.
These properties that were on evacuation order are now on alert and must remain ready to leave on short notice.
Emergency officials have said they expect some orders to also be lifted in West Kelowna and Kelowna Wednesday.
This story will be updated throughout the day as changes are made to evacuation zones.