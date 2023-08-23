More evacuation orders lifted in West Kelowna, Lake Country

Photo: Colin Dacre An evacuation line in West Kelowna on Sunday.

UPDATE 7 p.m.

Some West Kelowna residents will be able to go home this evening as some evacuation zones ease around the McDougall Creek fire.

The following properties are now no longer on evacuation order and are on alert.

Horizon Drive

All properties at:

2210

2149

2155

2182

2232

South of Shannon Lake Road and Alexandria Way

Properties from 2890 through 2972 Shannon Lake Road

All properties at:

2735 Shannon Lake Road

2649 Shannon Lake Road

1850 Shannon Lake Road

2025 Shannon Lake Road

All properties along:

Alexandria Way

All properties along:

Moore Drive

Shawna Court

Helgason Drive

Golf Course Drive

Shannon View Drive

Cornerstone Drive

Hedgestone Drive

An interactive map of evacuation zones in the Central Okanagan is here (the map has not yet been updated at time of publishing).

ORIGINAL 2:40 p.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted some evacuation orders in Lake Country.

Residents of a number properties in the Camp Road and Tyndall Road areas as well as a few other streets can now return home. A full list of addresses impacted by the latest update is here. An interactive map of evacuation areas is here.

These properties that were on evacuation order are now on alert and must remain ready to leave on short notice.

Emergency officials have said they expect some orders to also be lifted in West Kelowna and Kelowna Wednesday.

This story will be updated throughout the day as changes are made to evacuation zones.