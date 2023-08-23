Some breaching roadblocks, blasting past officers in Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed RCMP Insp. Kara Triance and RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Kelowna RCMP has only made one arrest of a person refusing to respect evacuation orders and RCMP blockades in the Central Okanagan.

"One individual was arrested and released on Union Road after they failed to observe the evacuation order on more than one occasion. Their vehicle was seized and criminal charges are pending," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Micheal Gauthier.

"This is the only incident of an arrest that we've been made aware of."

At a news conference on Wednesday, Central Okanagan RCMP commander Supt. Kara Triance said they have "absolutely" had people trying to access evacuated areas.

"I am not aware of any stolen or damaged fire equipment by individuals who are accessing the evacuated ordered areas."

Triance has been pleading with the public for their cooperation with evacuation zones.

"We've had individuals breach roadblocks and blast straight past police officers. We've had to take enforcement action. And that's the last thing that we want to be doing in these cases, we know that emotions are running high."

"We know that is it is a really tough time for some people. And it is impacting their livelihood, their orchards their businesses, but I can assure you that these orders are in place for the safety and security of all residents in all communities."

Triance says having people within evacuation zones impact firefighting efforts.

"At this time, we don't have confirmed property crime reports. But I am not ignorant to the fact that there will be some that will come as people return to their properties," she said.

"I can assure residents that we have active patrols in all of those areas. We will action every request that is put out so if you see something, say something we need you to call 911."

RCMP are also asking people who are monitoring their homes by security cameras to let them know by calling 911 if they see someone that looks suspicious on or in their property.