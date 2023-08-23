YLW expands overnight window of operation for Wednesday night

Photo: YLW YLW Aircraft Rescue Firefighters part of firefighting effort.



The Kelowna International Airport is closed for the sixth day in a row on Wednesday.

Flights at YLW have been grounded due to the airspace around the airport being needed for firefighting efforts.

But since Monday, some flights have been able to operate overnight and the number of flights in and out has been steadily increasing.

"It's a day-to-day discussion with Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service, making sure that first and foremost they have access to the airspace to fight the fires and do the suppression efforts they need," says Kelowna city manager Doug Gilchrist.

The overnight window of operation has been extended Wednesday night and Transport Canada has given an exemption to allow some flights to operate on a case-by-case basis from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. when aerial firefighting activities are not taking place.

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Sammaddar tells Castanet they have been able to add night flights for the past three days and have managed to get 42 flights out.

"I think we're making very good progress in that area to get back to our full operations. You know, this morning, they were telling us that they're having to bucket out of Wood Lake in order to deal with some of the areas of Lake Country, but I think they've pretty well stopped that operation," Sammaddar said.

Gilchrist says firefighting efforts take first priority.

"The second priority and it's a high priority is to get our airport back open," he said.

BC Wildfire Service incident commander Brad Litke says his crews have been battling poor visibility and limited flying hours over the past few days.

"We're aware of how important it is to reopen the Kelowna International Airport and we are working closely with Transport Canada and other officials to do that as quickly as we can."

These decisions are dependent on wildfire activity and progression and they are made with the safety of the community as the key priority, he said.

After being completely closed for three days and getting some flights in/out at night for another three, Sammaddar says they have definitely lost revenue and likely the trips that were booked for late August or early September won't come back.

"August is one of our busiest months, between August and December. They're usually the two months that are peak months for us. People probably won't rebook for sure even though there is probably availability, both on aircraft as well as (at) hotels," said Sammaddar.

The airport has been open despite the airspace being closed and YLW aircraft rescue firefighters have been assisting in the firefighting efforts.

"We are proud to be one part of the larger efforts seen throughout the Okanagan. Thank you to the emergency personnel who have been working 24/7 to protect our community," states a social media post from YLW.

The evening flights could still be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before heading to the airport.