Malindi Elmore and her family thank fire department who saved their home

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore and her family were part of a large group of people forced out of their home as a result of the McKinley/Clifton wildfire.

Now, they are saying thank you to the fire department who beat down the fast approaching fire at their back door and saved their home.

Speaking with CTV Vancouver Island, Elmore says they have been staying with family on Vancouver Island but, through remote cameras on her home, watched as firefighters from the Central Saanich Fire Department saved her home and those of her neighbours.

"They saved our house, they saved our neighbourhood," Elmore said as her and her family visited the Central Saanich firehall to thank them for their heroic effort.

"They've been instrumental in protecting our house and our city."

Elmore said she and her neighbours spent two anxious days watching as the fire department saved their neighbourhood.

"Watching the video, we all have webcams on the back of our homes, on the front of our homes, they're putting themselves between a raging fire and themselves and spraying it down.

"And, we have homes to go back to because of what they were doing."

"It makes me proud to be a fire chief," said Central Saanich Fire Chief Kenn Mount.

"They'd be humbled, doing their job, knowing that they're there to make a difference."

A handful of evacuation orders for fires in Kelowna and Lake Country have been rescinded with more possible in the coming days.