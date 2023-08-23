Denim on the Diamond has been postponed due to wildfires

Photo: Contributed

Organizers of the outdoor Denim on the Diamond concert hope to be able to hold this year's event at some future date.

They made the comment on social media Wednesday morning while announcing the Labour Day long weekend country music festival slated for Kelowna Sept. 1 and 2 has been cancelled due to the wildfire situation across the Central Okanagan.

"Despite trying to rally around fire fighting efforts and all the positives seen throughout this horrific event, the City of Kelowna and the Province of BC are currently in a State of Emergency," organizers stated on Facebook.

"To respect the space needed for first responder efforts, and our friends and families evacuated from their homes, at this time Denim on the Diamond will be postponed to a future date."

Organizers have reached out to ticket buyers via email with further information.

"We ask for some space and your patience as we try to help those in need in the short term - our families, friends and community members that need our support right now. We have limited information about what the next few weeks will bring but we will communicate that to you when we have more to share," they said in a separate post.

"We have heard and seen some amazing stories of empathy, compassion and true resilience by first responders, firefighters and RCMP members. It is nothing short of a true miracle that many of us will be able to go back to our homes one day."

Denim on the Diamond is one of several events postponed or cancelled due to the wildfire response.

West Kelowna has cancelled its final Music in the Park presentation scheduled for this Friday night.

A charity hockey game at Prospera Place in support of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation has also been cancelled as has the final week of Festival's Kelowna Parks Alive program and the one-day Kelowna Made festival slated for Saturday at City Park.