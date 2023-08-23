UBC Okanagan serving as base camp for army of firefighters

Madison Reeve

It's been almost a week since the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through West Kelowna, leaving a trail of destruction in the city and surrounding areas.

Fire crews from over 32 municipalities across the province and beyond were called in to aid in the fight and have been in the city since Friday.

Over 500 firefighters have set up a base at UBC Okanagan. Despite several long days, crews remained positive on Wednesday, still with smiles on their faces.

"It's a great place to come and get a briefing in the morning and to see who is who and who is here to help from across B.C.," said Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting.

Fire crews also used UBCO as a lodging area.

"There could not have been a better staging site than what we have at UBC. It allowed for operations to work out of here. It also allowed the Salvation Army to come in and set up food service for them. It also provided individual firefighters with accommodation up at UBC," said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas.

"When they come to a site like this, they all come with equipment in their trucks because most of the time they are sleeping in tents. This allowed them to have proper showers and air conditioning for accommodation in the evening, which enabled them to get some rest," Dyas added.

BC Wildfire member Cody Wolfe says he has been fighting the fire in Kelowna for the past five days.

"We've been to a lot of places. This year has been really busy. We started up north in the Fort Nelson area and now we are down south, pretty much right at the southern border of B.C., so pretty much everywhere," he said.

Fire Chief Whiting said Tuesday night's rain made an impact.

"The rain last night was fantastic. I think everyone in the valley felt a little sigh of relief, and early indications are that it actually did have a positive impact," he added.