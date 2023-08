Photo: Contributed

Traffic snarled on Highway 97 Wednesday morning after a truck lost a load of timber turning onto Highway 97 early Wednesday morning.

"There was an incident with a semi losing its load. I'm not sure what happened but yeah, traffic is at a stand still you can't y turn on Sexsmith," says an eyewitness who did no want to be identified.

The incident is slowing southbound traffic into Kelowna and impacting turns onto Sexmith Road.