No changes in Central Okanagan evacuation orders expected Tuesday night

Photo: Colin Dacre An evacuation line in West Kelowna on Sunday.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says it does not expect to rescind any evacuation orders in the region this evening.

“Returning residents to their homes is one of our top priorities, and we want to ensure that this is done in the most efficient and timely manner possible. Working alongside BC Wildfire Service, we continue to evaluate orders and alerts,” the regional district said in an update Tuesday evening.

An interactive map of evacuation areas is here.

There were a few evacuation orders lifted for residents in West Kelowna, Lake Country and on WFN lands late Monday night.