A sign of hope fills the skies above Kelowna as wildfires continue to burn

As a number of wildfires continue to burn out of control in the Okanagan, grey clouds have swept into the valley hovering overtop of a community that’s desperate for hope and good news.

Castanet has received a plethora of photos from the community that show the good, the bad, and the ugly of the wildfires that currently burn.

While the wildfire is devastating to the community, it does make for great photography.

Local resident and photographer José Maria Salmerón was out capturing some of the action on Tuesday when he noticed some unique clouds overhead.

He couldn't believe what he saw, and he just had to take a picture for proof.

“After dark days under the gloomy blanket of smoke that destroyed the surroundings of the city, a new light brings a message to the Okanagan Valley, a message of hope that materialized high in the clouds," said Salmerón.

"Forming the silhouette of our beautiful lake, through which we observe those solar rays of hope. These have been sad days for everyone, but today, nature has left us a sublime message that comes from up high.”