Central Okanagan Food Bank building 1,000 hampers over the next two days

Photo: Wayne Moore

Through the generosity of the community the Central Okanagan Food Bank will, over the coming days, prepare about 1,000 hampers for evacuees of wildfires burning across the region.

"What you are seeing today and in the coming days is the mobilizing of all the volunteers we can get our hands on and corporate volunteers who have come out in force to build these emergency hampers," says Trevor Freeman, director of operations at the food bank who praised the outpouring of community support in response to the crisis.

"Our normal hampers are built on the idea that you have a home and a kitchen and you can work with a full grocery shop for a week.

"Emergency hampers have to be a little different because we don't know where people are finding themselves."

Freeman says emergency hampers have been designed for people who find themselves in temporary accommodations or hotels, people who may have a microwave or kettle but not a full kitchen.

"They are designed to provide real food. Obviously we know restaurants are being incredibly generous as well, but if you want some oatmeal, we are going to be able to provide it."

The hampers are being put together in small boxed with 20 to 25 items inside.

Through the generosity of the community who have come through with "trailer loads of food," Freeman says the food bank is able to assist in the emergency while still providing service to the approximately 100 to 130 clients they see every day in Kelowna and on the Westside.

He credits the staff and volunteers who work with clients on a regular basis and the warehouse team who make sure everyone's needs can be met.

"And with the support of local partners, local retailers, donors and Food Banks BC, no one is getting shortchanged in this process," he says.

Moving forward, Freeman says it's hard to know what may be needed in terms of donations moving forward.

"Folks are still figuring out what is next for them. We are going to be at this for a long time.

"If in the short-term you are near one of the emergency reception centres and want to drop off some granola bars or fruit for folks waiting in line, that's an incredibly good thing to do.

"If you are able to make a cash donation to us or any of the other charities doing emergency response right now, the Salvation Army and Red Cross, this is a really good time to do that because those cash donations are going to enable us to meet whatever the emergent need is."