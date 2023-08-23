Tips for returning home after an evacuation, what to know

Okanagan wildfires have forcefully evacuated thousands of residents, but when the time comes to return home there will be a few important things to know before entering your house.

“You’ll definitely want to take some time to walk around the outside of your house just to double check things," said Garett Neid, project manager for Total Restoration in Kelowna.

"Make sure there’s no trees fallen, and if there are, you've taken note of that. If there has been anything that’s fallen, definitely make sure they’re not on power lines or that they haven’t damaged any water lines or gas lines that are leading to your house."

Total Restoration tells Castanet it’s important to complete a safety check along the perimeter of your house before going inside.

There’s a good chance your power was shut off, so when you arrive back home, when you open the door after doing your little walk around the house, you want to take care and proceed with caution.

Neid says it's important not to turn on your lights when you get home, because in some of the more heavily affected areas, there could be unknown electrical issues.

"As far as your fridges and your deep freezers go, if those things were full and they were off for a while, you might notice some smells. That being said, take care opening them up. If they start to leak or if there’s anything bad going on, leave it and have myself, Total Restoration or another restoration company, anyone really who’s going to be helping out will be able to come and take the necessary steps to make sure that’s taken care of for you," said Neid.

“If there’s smoke outside I’d say keep the windows closed… When it’s available, have an HVAC company come along and clean out the ducts and do the duct work, change out your filter, air scrubbers is another great way to do it. Doing dusting, some vacuuming, some cleaning, some things where you can kind of take care of some of the ash that made its way into the house.”

The RCMP has compiled a complete list of tips for people returning home from an evacuation and you can find it on their website.