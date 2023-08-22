Interior tourism groups want non-essential travel ban to region lifted 'expeditiously'

Photo: Contributed McDougall Creek wildfire

Tourism and hotel groups in the Interior have asked the B.C. government to let the tourists back into the region as soon as possible.

While pointing out that their “hearts are with those evacuated and those that have lost their homes” to the wildfires that have ravaged the Central Okanagan since last Thursday, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association and BC Hotel Association want the provincial government to expedite the lifting of the order prohibiting non-essential travel into Southern Interior areas to stay in temporary accommodation.

The ban is in place until Sept. 4, but TOTA and BCHA say the numbers prove it is not necessary. The groups are asking for the ban to be lifted safely and quickly, especially in areas like Oliver, Penticton, Summerland, Vernon and Kamloops, “where accommodation is not currently being fully utilized to support evacuation efforts,” according to TOTA CEO Ellen Walker-Matthews.

TOTA and BCHA said the travel ban has “decimated the tourism industry in a critical time of the season, resulting in tremendous financial repercussions.”

The groups are also seeking reparations from the provincial government to make up for the financial losses incurred by the travel ban.