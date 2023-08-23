GoFundMe sets up centralized hub for fundraising campaigns

Photo: contributed/Ralph Gardener Lake Okanagan Resort, on the west side of Okanagan Lake, fell victim to the flames in the McDougall Creek Wildfire Friday.

To help those impacted by the wildfires raging across B.C., GoFundMe has set up a central hub to host the myriad of fundraising campaigns that have sprung up.

“Our hearts go out to everyone impacted by the wildfires in British Columbia,” says Stéphanie Princivil of GoFundMe. “At GoFundMe, we are working around the clock to ensure the community receives the support they need.”

The centralized hub is housing all verified fundraisers related to the B.C. wildfires and Princivil said the company’s trust and safety team will continue to update the hub with more fundraisers as they are verified.

Campaigns already on the hub include ones for individual families who have lost their homes and their belongings in both the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna and the wildfire in the Clifton/McKinley area of Kelowna. There is also one set up by the child of a carpenter who lost everything in one of the wildfires, including all his tools and his pick-up truck.

GoFundMe says being a safe and trusted place to give and receive help is its top priority, so to help keep the platform safe, donations are processed by its payment partners, held, and then released only to the person named as the recipient of the funds (the beneficiary).

Before funds are transferred to the beneficiary, their personal information must be verified. If any questions arise, GoFundMe says its processors will hold the funds until the recipient is verified.

For a fundraiser to be considered verified, it must go through an enhanced due diligence review process, including what GoFundMe calls a “robust human review" and the thorough use of technical tools designed to catch misuse.

It also offerers the GoFundMe Giving Guarantee, that guarantees donors a full refund if something isn’t right.

It says the public can help those affected by wildfires by:

• Donating to a verified fundraiser via the British Columbia Wildfires Relief centralized hub

• Spreading awareness by sharing the centralized hub link, across social media channels and encouraging others to donate or share to help who need assistance immediately.

• Starting a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected.

For more information, visit the centralized hub here.

British Columbians are also being asked to look to registered charities, such as the Canadian Red Cross, which has put out an appeal for donations to help people affected by fire.

A full list of registered charities can be found at canadahelps.org.

United Way British Columbia, for example, has partnered with Interior Savings and Gulf and Fraser Credit Unions to match every dollar donated to wildfire victims up to $20,000. The money will go to make sure evacuees have their basic food and water. It will also back mental health supports, pop-up camps for kids, legal service for low-income families and grants to help people recover and rebuild.

In the southern Interior, the YMCA of the Okanagan Association is also one of several community groups looking to support people evacuated from the path of wildfires. Donations will go to support displaced households by giving them free access to showers, fitness centres and swimming pools. They will also be offered "a place to spend time together to escape from the stress of displacement," according to the group.