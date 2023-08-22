RCMP say there is no threat to public following late night homicide

Photo: Colin Dacre file photo

Kelowna RCMP have one person in custody following a late night homicide in the 300 block of Hardie Road Monday night.

Mounties are investigating a domestic dispute after the victim was found with life-threatening injuries and did not survive.

"This incident is considered isolated and there is no risk to public safety. The investigation is in its early stages and as such no further information will be disclosed at this time," says RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael Gauthier.

Kelowna RCMP have now elevated the nature of the investigation and the Kelowna Serious Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

No other details were released.