'Starting to turn a corner': Stable night on the Lake Country fire line

Photo: Rob Gibson Lake Country fire chief Darren Lee

Lake Country's fire chief says he's beginning to feel more optimistic for prospects of getting a handle on the wildfire burning within his community.

Fire chief Darren Lee made the comments during a briefing on the fire Tuesday morning.

"We had a really stable night overnight and crews were able to make good progress," said Lee.

"I feel with the hard work and the weather, we are starting to turn the corner on this. I am starting to get optimistic for our outlook."

The estimated 360 hectare Clarke Creek fire sparked early Friday morning, forcing several people out of their homes and resulting in some structural loss within the municipality.

"I can confirm there are a total of three homes lost throughout the district....it is not concentrated in one specific area.

"There are a number of outbuildings lost as well," although he was unable to specify exactly how many.

Lee said senior staff at the district have begun reaching out to homeowners.

While some evacuation order were lifted in the outer reaches of the fire area, Lee says more work needs to be done, specifically around dangerous trees in order to make it safe for more people to return to their homes.

"There is a plan in place working with BC Wildfire, BC Hydro and the EOC to do danger tree assessment and danger tree falling where we need to, to make it safe for re-entry."

Lee also asked residents to redirect their "outpouring of support" to agencies and charities who will assist those in need over the long haul.

The show of support at the firehall, he says has been overwhelming but has left an overwhelming amount of perishable food at the firehall.

"I would ask the public if you feel you want to support...consider making a donation for what you can to one of the charities that is going to support recovery because this is going to be a long process," he said.

"Whether it's the food bank or the Red Cross or one of the other charities that can offer direct support to the people most impacted, I think that would mean a lot."