Two-vehicle crash at the corner of Benvoulin and Byrns Rd. slows traffic

UPDATE: 11:40 a.m.

Emergency vehicles are now on the scene of the crash.

Traffic continues to be slow moving in the area due to multiple emergency vehicles.

ORIGINAL: 11:17 a.m.

A two-vehicle crash at the corner of Benvoulin and Byrns Rd. in Kelowna has slowed traffic Tuesday morning.

It appears a light blue mini-van and a white SUV collided at the intersection, with heavy damage done to the front of the van.

A witness on scene tells Castanet a "t-bone collision" has slowed down traffic heading southbound on Benvoulin Rd. and that the people involved in the crash may have minor injuries.

Castanet was told that emergency services have been contacted and that people travelling south down Benvoulin could be delayed due to the incident.