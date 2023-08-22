3 homes, 2 outbuildings lost to wildfire within Kelowna

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting

Five structures including three homes have been lost within the City of Kelowna as a result of the ongoing Walroy Lake Wildfire.

Kelowna Fire Chief Travis Whiting confirmed the news during the daily briefing Tuesday morning, after it was reported Monday that five homes were lost in the city.

"Early assessments indicated it's three houses and two outbuildings on four properties that have been lost," said Whiting.

"The three houses are located on two properties on Glenmore Road adjacent to the landfill north of the Shady Lane RV and Trailer Park and south of the North Glenmore dog park.

"Three of the four property owners have been notified."

Whiting reiterated field assessment is continuing and added there has been "minimal damage to infrastructure," but assessments are still taking place and should be finalized today.

He described Monday night as a good night on the fire lines as crews made good progress overnight and into the day Tuesday.

"We have crews still diligently working on trying to put up a perimeter and fence around this fire and stop any future growth so we can start to see people get back into our homes."

The fire is still estimated at just under 800 hectares.

"Smoke is expected to lift somewhat today, improving visibility," said the BC Wildfire Service online.

"When smoke disperses, fire activity and behaviour is expected to increase this afternoon with more solar radiant heat reaching the already dry ground fuels."

