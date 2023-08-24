Big White block party and greenhouse grand opening goes Saturday

Photo: Big White Mountain Community Development Association

Known for its tight-knit community spirit, the Big White Mountain Community Development Association is gearing up for an extraordinary event that combines fresh beginnings, communal joy, and a touch of Canadian warmth.

The non-profit is inviting the public to its new, cutting-edge community greenhouse.

A celebration is set to take place on Aug. 26 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., right within the heart of the community garden nestled adjacent to the Big White Community School on 400 Happy Valley Road and will be followed up with a block party.

The association has been pivotal in shaping Big White Mountain's vibrant landscape.

Their inaugural initiative, the community garden, has been a symbol of sustainable living. Their latest achievement, the "high altitude and heavy snow greenhouse" features doubled trusses, an expanded foundation footprint and a pitched roof that will effortlessly shed snowfall.

The group is also exploring eco-friendly energy sources for the greenhouse.

As autumn approaches, the Community Development Association will collaborate with the educators at the Big White Community School to integrate educational opportunities involving the greenhouse.

The projects was funded in part by grants from the federal and provincial governments.

The grand opening event seamlessly blends with the mountain's annual Block Party, a cherished tradition that unites the community in festivities.

In light of recent wildfires that have tested our region's resilience, the event's organizers extend an open invitation to all, including those who have been evacuated from their homes.

A 50/50 draw will take place, with proceeds benefiting the Okanagan Humane Society.