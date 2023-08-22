Thompson-Okanagan may experience 'heavy downpours' today

Photo: Castanet webcam

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson Okanagan will see a shift in the weather pattern today and tomorrow, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

"We do have a disturbance coming in from the Pacific that will bring us some showers and thunderstorm activity for today and tomorrow. We could see potentially heavy downpours and stronger wind gusts," said meteorologist Derek Lee.

Lee says gusts are forecast to hit 20 to 40 km/h.

With the air coming from the Pacific, Lee says it could bring some temporary relief from the smoke.

"As the disturbance moves off, the air will be returning back to what it was before the disturbance came in. We will have to deal with fires pumping the smoke back up," Lee added.

Environment Canada says Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than normal.