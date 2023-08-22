Environment Canada issues special weather statement for Central Okanagan

Photo: Castanet webcam

UPDATE: 11:50 a.m.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the Central Okanagan.

The area could experience "localized heavy downpours and thunderstorms resulting in runoff or debris flow over burned areas," the statement said.

Thunderstorms will develop late this afternoon and evening as an upper low near Vancouver Island moves inland, destabilizing the atmosphere.

"Some of these thunderstorms may become severe, producing rainfall rates of up to 15 mm/hr. These thunderstorms are currently forecast to be mainly over the mountains where fires are burning/have burned."

"The sudden burst of rain may result in a rapid rise in river or creek levels and has the potential to create debris flow where the soil cannot absorb the rain," Environment Canada added.

The special weather statement also covers the South Thompson and Nicola Valley.

ORIGINAL: 11:05 a.m.

According to Environment Canada, the Thompson Okanagan will see a shift in the weather pattern today and tomorrow, bringing rain and cooler temperatures.

"We do have a disturbance coming in from the Pacific that will bring us some showers and thunderstorm activity for today and tomorrow. We could see potentially heavy downpours and stronger wind gusts," said meteorologist Derek Lee.

Lee says gusts are forecast to hit 20 to 40 km/h.

With the air coming from the Pacific, Lee says it could bring some temporary relief from the smoke.

"As the disturbance moves off, the air will be returning back to what it was before the disturbance came in. We will have to deal with fires pumping the smoke back up," Lee added.

Environment Canada says Tuesday and Wednesday will see temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than normal.