Kelowna Eight-Ball Association back on the billiards for another year of league play

Photo: Brayden Ursel

Following a successful return to league play, the Kelowna Eight-Ball Association is gearing up for another season of fun on the billiards.

League president Chad Buchfink is looking for new members to join their ranks as they set out to play once a week across a number of bars and billiards in the Okanagan.

"We returned last year and the league is still growing. We've operated for decades now, and are home to hundreds of local pool players. We'd love to grow the sport within the community and are hoping to add more memberships for the upcoming season," explained Buchfink.

From September to April, players get together every Monday evening for a night of fun, friendly and competitive play. It's a great opportunity to sharpen your skills with a pool cue, while enjoying a drink and some eats with new friends.

"Whether you consider yourself a shark or an amateur, it doesn't matter. The Kelowna Eightball Association welcomes All skill levels. There are some skilled pool players in the league, but there are tons of newbies too and they have a lot of fun," said Buchfink.

The league is built on teams of five or six players and these teams play against each other every week.

Individual member fees are $70 for the year, and it comes with a ton of pool play, chances to win tournaments and prizes, and a chance to visit 15 different bars and pubs in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country.

Registration is open until Aug. 28 and you can sign up through their Facebook page or by emailing the Kelowna Eight Ball Association at [email protected]