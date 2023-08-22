Community continuing to find ways to support firefighters, evacuees

Photo: Contributed

The community is doing what they can to show their appreciation and support for the firefighters and first responders battling the wildfires currently burning in the Okanagan.

A number of organizations have decided to give back, including Grizzly Bear Bistro and Bar, Moxies Kelowna, Kelowna Cabs, and more.

Restaurants:

Due to mass evacuations and wildfire smoke, Grizzly Bear Bistro and Bar has been shutdown for a few days, but decided to reopen their business in an effort to help out.

"For all the frontline workers, the firefighters, the police, the people in emergency services, we want to give them a free spaghetti meal for the next week. We're just down the street from UBCO, and we want to give them a break and feeling of normality," said Anthia Robinson of the Grizzly Bistro.

"We really appreciate the hard work they're doing. They're saving a lot homes and a lot of businesses. It's gotta be tough, I couldn't even imagine."

For the next seven days, those fighting the fire can head to 1730 Pier Mac Way for a free plate of pasta.

As well, Moxies Kelowna has also announced they're doing something special for all the firefighting efforts.

For one night only, on August 22, Moxies Kelowna will be closing to the public from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. to make space for evacuees, hosts, and first responders.

People either fighting the fire or who have been displaced from their homes will be welcome to Moxies for a night of free food and games.

Those impacted can head to Moxies tonight at 1730 Cooper Rd.

Kelowna Cabs:

Kelowna Cabs has rallied together, stating that while the community has given them so much, they felt the need to step up and give back.

Kelowna Cabs has spent the last four days delivering fruit to first responders, while also supplying essentials like towels, pillows, and other items to the Salvation Army, Prospera Place, and the WFN evacuation centre.

Firefighters Disaster Relief Fund:

Lastly, the West Kelowna Firefighters were to host their annual golf tournament fundraiser, but has been put on hold due to the wildfire situation.

On average, the fundraiser raises $30,000 for organizations like the BC Burn Fund, Boys & Girls Club and other important projects.

With many firefighters evacuated from their homes themselves, a new fundraiser has been set up as the West Kelowna Professional Firefighters Disaster Relief Fund.

The funds raised with this initiative will go directly to The Local 4457 Professional Fire Fighter Charitable Society aka West Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters Society.

The West Kelowna Professional Fire Fighters will use the funds raised here to support those displaced by the fires or lost their home in the West Kelowna area with the McDougall Creek Wildfire. The funds will be forwarded to local agencies who support those who have lost their homes in the areas they serve.