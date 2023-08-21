Kelowna teacher charged with child luring

Photo: SD23 Rutland Senior Secondary School

A Kelowna teacher has been charged with child luring after a police investigation.

In a news release Monday, RCMP says it started an investigation in May 2023 into allegations that a teacher engaged in “inappropriate communication” with a student.

After a review of the information by the Kelowna Sex Crimes Unit, the teacher was arrested and placed on a number of conditions pending further investigation.

Provincial prosecutors on Aug. 18 approved a charge against Jeffrey Allen Jennens for Luring a Child. He was a teacher at Rutland Secondary.

He was scheduled to appear in Kelowna court Monday.

No additional details were released.