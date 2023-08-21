Air quality remains hazardous throughout most of Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Ed N Burke

Air quality across much of the southern part of British Columbia remains very poor after four days of smoke being pumped out of wildfires in the region.

According to the federal Air Quality Health Index, most of the Thompson-Okanagan, including Kelowna, Penticton and Kamloops are at 11 out of 10, while Vernon is at eight of 10.

"The current air quality could be hazardous to your health. Avoid intense outdoor activity and stay indoors with an air filtration system if possible," according to the government's website.

"Unfortunately they still have widespread smoke over the next few days. The weather is helping, maybe not immediately, but starting tomorrow," says Philippe-Alain Bergeron, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

"We have even cooler (temperatures) tomorrow and Wednesday because we have the remnants of the moisture from the hurricane. So there's a good chance of showers. It's not a lot at Kelowna but that should help."

Bergeron says for the rest of the Interior, the rain should be more significant but for Kelowna, it will likely amount to between two and five millimetres.

"But tomorrow will be more widespread showers plus the risk of thunderstorms over higher terrain and some wind gusts, but not exceptionally high," Bergeron says.

The rain may not help the fires in the Kelowna region much, but the moisture and winds should help with the smoke.

"Especially late tomorrow, (the wind) it's still probably northwest 20 km/h near the surface. But you have a lot of inversion going on right now. So tomorrow afternoon, I would think (maybe) this afternoon there's a slight chance of moderate improvements and tomorrow afternoon there's a better chance."