Kelowna Made festival among events cancelled due to wildfires

Photo: Brayden Ursel - file

The City of Kelowna has made the decision to cancel its Kelowna Made festival.

The event, scheduled for Saturday in City Park, was cancelled Monday due to the local state of emergency and ongoing wildfires across the Central Okanagan.

"While we are, of course, very disappointed to have to cancel Kelowna Made, we're thinking of everybody impacted by the fires," said Sarah Semeniuk, the city's liaison for the festival.

"We have been looking forward to the event and its focus on celebrating all things Kelowna. We believe there will be a time to celebrate, but this is not the week to do so with travel bans in place and ongoing efforts to mitigate fire emergencies across the Okanagan."

Event chair Claire MacDonald says the committee is meeting to determine whether the event could be hosted in some capacity at a future date.

Kelowna Made is just one of several events cancelled as a result of the fires.

Festivals Kelowna has cancelled the final week of Parks Alive Aug. 22 to 26.

"Given the current state of emergency in Kelowna, the very high risk and poor air quality, as well as concern for the friends and families of our performers, production team, sponsor partners and staff, it is not appropriate to continue with our events at this time," Festivals Kelowna stated in a news release.

Friday's night's Home Team charity hockey game benefitting the KGH Foundation scheduled for Prospera Place has also been cancelled.