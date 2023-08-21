Transport Canada gives YLW special permission for night flights

Madison Reeve

Thick smoke and no wind in the Okanagan means the airspace surrounding Kelowna International Airport remains closed to allow aerial firefighting activity for the three large fires in the region.

Despite the smoke, 15 flights managed to depart YLW Sunday night and the hope is even more will be able to depart and arrive Monday night.

"Transport Canada has given an exemption to allow some flights to operate on a case-by-case basis from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., when aerial firefighting activities are not taking place. These decisions are dependent on wildfire progression and are made with the safety of the community as the key priority," says Tom Wilson with the City of Kelowna.

Airlines are scheduling extra flights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to help passengers travel to/from Kelowna. These flights could still be impacted by weather conditions at the airport, such as smoke.

"It's been difficult," said airport director Sam Sammaddar.

"We've been recovering from the pandemic, we were looking at a year where we were going to recover back to our 2019 levels. So it's certainly difficult to see us having to basically shut down the airport, obviously, to deal with a very serious situation. But we are expecting that over the next week or so as the firefighting activities start to get under control, that we're able to get more and more of the airspace back to launch commercial flights during the day as well."

Passengers are asked to check with their airline for updated information about flight status before going to the airport.

"We're asking you to be patient. Be patient. People are asking me what's going to happen four to five days from now, I really don't know," Sammaddar said.

"But we are working very cooperatively with the BC Wildfire Service to see what kind of negotiations that we can have in terms of reducing their airspace requirements and obviously, allowing us to operate commercially."

Passengers with vehicles parked in short- or long-term parking lots of YLW will not be charged for any additional parking required due to flight cancellations.

The Province of B.C. has issued a state of emergency and is asking visitors to avoid non-essential travel to the region. Those travelling home or that are visiting for essential purposes can access the Okanagan region through:

Airports

Bus/shuttle

For more information on YLW flights and the latest airport information click here.