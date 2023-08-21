Two or three homes lost in Lake Country, several more damaged

Photo: Nancy Fair A helicopter flies above Lake Country Friday.

Two or three homes were lost in Lake Country's Okanagan Centre area when the wildfire tore through the community Friday morning, and several more were damaged.

Lake Country Fire Chief Darren Lee provided the estimate of damaged homes during Monday's press conference.

“Until we actually get around and specifically check for which ones have damage, I would say it's two to three right now that were lost and several more [that were damaged],” he said.

Along with the rest of the area's fire chiefs, Lee noted fire behaviour has continued to be lower over the past day, due to lower temperatures, higher humidity and calm winds.

“The fire departments yesterday and overnight worked specifically around the homes working in a 50 to100 foot zone doing that cold-trailing and making sure that any spot fires and things like that are put out,” Lee said. “I was super impressed with the work they got done overnight and yesterday.”

Crews continue to put in sprinklers and wet lines around properties to protect homes and infrastructure in the area.

“Within a day or two, [BCWS crews] will have a guard completed around the fire with hose lays in place,” Lee said. “Some folks might see pockets of flame but that's just part of the normal work they're doing, eliminating pockets of fuel that need to be managed that way.”

Lee added they'll be looking at lifting some evacuation orders in the near future.

He once again expressed his gratitude to the other municipal fire crews that have assisted his own crews in Lake Country, coming from areas around the province.

In the early hours of the fire Friday morning, he noted both Peachland and Ellison crews were on scene in Lake Country saving homes.

“There was an engine crew from Ellison who saved a complete condominium complex on their own and they deserve hge credit for that,” Lee said.

“And then as reinforcements started coming in, Vernon, Penticton, Osoyoos, it was just awesome to have. Now there's just too many to name. I'm just super grateful.

He became emotional when talking about the firefighters working extremely long hours over the past several days.

“Everybody's behind you, just finish strong and really, really finish safe.”