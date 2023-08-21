Another regional wildfire update due at 10 a.m.

Photo: Colin Dacre The edge of the evacuation zone Sunday in Shannon Lake.

It was another calm but extremely smoky night in the Central Okanagan as firefighters worked to gain the upper hand on three large fires in the region.

Hundreds of firefighters from across B.C. had a long list of objectives Sunday during what officials were calling a “good firefighting day.”

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said in a tweet late Sunday crews made “good progress” during the day and would keep the foot on the gas overnight.

A live update on the progress being made in controlling the fires will be provided by Central Okanagan Emergency Operations at 10 a.m. Castanet will carry that news conference live in this story.

On Sunday, only one evacuation order—in the Quail Ridge and UBCO area—was lifted across the region.

Rapid damage assessments started taking place in fire zones on Sunday, but the process of how that information will be distributed to homeowners is not known yet. Many evacuees have spent the last two days peering through the smoke in binoculars and telescopes to try to see the condition of their homes.

The air quality in the Central Okanagan has been hazardous for two days, but the provincial government’s smoke forecast said it could start to clear Monday.

Rain is also in the forecast for Monday night or Tuesday as moisture from Hurricane Hilary makes its way into the region.