Volunteers working through a 'long queue' of fire evacuees seeking support

Photo: Brayden Ursel Group lodging in Prospera Place.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says volunteers are working as quickly as possible to work through evacuee applications for support.

In an update Sunday evening, the regional district said reception centres have been experiencing “significant volumes” of people.

Fire chief Jason Brolund addressed the long waits to register and receive ESS support during a Sunday morning news conference.

“The queue is long for people to register. But we're taking steps to try and improve that including providing real time information on which groups are being registered,” he said.

“I'll share with the public that my family is in the same line that you are and we are standing there with you to complete that registration process.”

ESS teams are prioritizing people who need accommodation. People who have other supports with family and friends are not required to visit a reception centre.

Evacuees who do require lodging should register online and visit a reception centre. A variety of accommodations will be offered, whether hotel/motel, group lodging or a dormitory, depending on household size, needs and available lodging types.

Evacuees are encouraged to connect with family and friends for temporary accommodation. Those who have a place to stay should still register online and indicate if additional supports outside of lodging are needed. Those on evacuation alert should also register in advance.

The three reception centres operating in the region now are:

Royal LePage Place at 2760 Cameron Road in West Kelowna

Kal Tire Place at 3445 43 Avenue in Vernon

Princess Margaret Secondary School, 120 Green Ave West, in Penticton

All reception centres are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Prospera Place in downtown Kelowna is NOT a reception centre. It is a group lodging centre, a location for reprieve from the smoke and is prioritized for evacuees.

If you have home or tenant insurance, you may already have coverage for accommodations and supports under your insurance policy. If your insurance policy information isn’t readily available, call your local broker or the Insurance Bureau Canada Western Branch 1-844-227-5422 (leave a detailed message) to track down your policy information.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations public information line is at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).