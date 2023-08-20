Video shows fire crews battling flames next to homes in Kelowna's Wilden

Contributed

A striking video from a Kelowna resident shows just how close the fire was to his home in Wilden.

Jason Venning shared the video on social media. It was taken Friday night along Upper Canyon Drive.

Venning's video is from a camera set up outside of his home.

Venning told Castanet he didn't wish to be interviewed, but wanted to highlight the incredible work from multiple fire departments to protect his home and the community.

The Kelowna resident says his home is okay.

"Firefighters saved our house last night on Upper Canyon. Amazing job; we’re so grateful for their hard work," he wrote on Facebook.

On Sunday afternoon, the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre rescinded the evacuation order for dozens of properties.

The areas will remain under an evacuation alert until further notice.